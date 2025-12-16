Report: Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey planning 'Sunday in the Park with George' revival in London

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande speak on stage as Universal Pictures presents a special 'Wicked: For Good' Q&A at Saban Media Center on Nov. 15, 2025, in North Hollywood, California. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Could Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey reunite onstage in London?

Deadline reports the two actors are making plans to co-star in a revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park with George, slated for a 2027 presentation at London's Barbican Theatre.

The show was inspired by post-impressionist artist Georges Seurat's famous painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Its two central roles — Seurat and his lover, Dot — were originated on Broadway by Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters.

According to Deadline, both Ariana and Jonathan have "excelled" in these roles during early read-throughs. However, with "many moving parts" still involved in bringing the show to life, "there will be no official announcement until all of those parts are firmly locked into place."

In November, Ariana told The New York Times that she has something "coming up soon." The Times described it as "stage-related." Ariana added, "It's not on Broadway, but it's something that I'm very excited about and inspired by."

Could this be the project? Stay tuned.

