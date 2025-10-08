Remember these commercials from the 1980s?

Let’s take a trip back in time to the greatest decade of them all, the 1980s. Before streaming apps and DVRs, the one thing we all had to endure was TV commercials. While most of the commercials were annoying and forgettable, these 10 stood out and you likely still remember them today.
Wendy’s “Where’s The Beef”?
Domino’s Pizza - The Noid
Zest Deodorant Bar
The California Raisins
Blockbuster Video
The Clapper
Rice-a-Roni - The San Francisco Treat!
Mennen’s Skin Bracer - By Mennen!
Parkay Spreads
This Is Your Brain On Drugs
Michael Jackson’s Pepsi Generation
Life Alert’s “I’ve Fallen And I Can’t Get Up”
