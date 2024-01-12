Reality Roundup: 'RHOSLC' reunion, new 'Summer House' trailer and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week:

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

Part 1 of the RHOSLC reunion aired this week and featured Monica Garcia facing her castmates for the first time since she was unmasked as gossip blogger Reality Von Tease in the season 4 finale. Heather Gay, who did the unmasking, brought an audio recording that she says proves Monica manipulated her way onto the series – something Monica continued to deny. "I didn't think I would ever end up on the show, honestly," she said, adding, "But why wouldn't I try to get on the show?"



Summer House (Bravo)

The new trailer for season 8 of Summer House is out, showing the end of Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's engagement. "I'm not happy, and I don't think you're happy," Carl is heard saying, telling Lindsay, "You're really gifted at playing victim." Lindsay is later heard on a call with her father, telling him she feels "blindsided" by the fact that Carl wants to call off the wedding. The new season premieres Thursday, February 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Chrisley Knows Best

Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently behind bars after being convicted in 2022 on federal charges of fraud and tax evasion, but they did just score a victory in court. The former reality stars won a $1 million settlement from the state of Georgia. According to Entertainment Weekly, the couple had filed a suit against Joshua Waites, the former director of special investigations of the state's Department of Revenue, after they were acquitted on state tax evasion charges in 2019. They alleged that Waites had "specifically targeted" their family.

