Reality Roundup: Rachel Leviss gets a podcast, '90 Day Fiancé' couple has a baby and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Rachel Leviss is launching a new podcast. Rachel Goes Rogue is set to premiere January 8 and promises to explore a wide range of topics, including mental health, pop culture and self-empowerment. Back in September, Tom Sandoval came out with his own podcast, Everybody Loves Tom. The two stirred up the biggest scandal – or should we say Scandoval – in Vanderpump history when their secret affair was exposed earlier this year.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC)

Couple Brandan and Mary revealed to Entertainment Tonight that they welcomed a baby girl named Midnight in August. They also shared a cute picture of the sleeping newborn. "When I heard our baby crying for the first time during my C-section, I got teary-eyed and was so happy to realize I have a baby!" Mary tells ET. "Our daughter, Midnight, is worth everything and I've never been this happy in my whole life."

Squid Game: The Challenge (Netflix)

This may not have been a challenge contestants were expecting, but they certainly found a creative solution. Player 301/Trey Plutnicki confirms to Entertainment Weekly that contestants were not given lip balm in their toiletry bags, so some resorted to using lubricated condoms to moisten their lips. He said producers eventually gave players tins of lip balm with their numbers on it. The season finale of Squid Game: The Challenge hits Netflix on December 6.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.