Reality Roundup: Brittany Cartwright responds to Jax Taylor's error, 'Finding Mr. Christmas' cast

The Valley (Bravo)

Brittany Cartwright has responded to her estranged husband's errors in his response to her divorce filing. On Wednesday, Jax Taylor submitted a response to the petition to divorce without help from legal advisers. The handwritten document included the incorrect statement that the pair were not legally married and included an incorrect timeline of their relationship. "We are legally married," Cartwright commented under a post from E! News. "I'm guessing paperwork is hard for some people."

Finding Mr. Christmas (Hallmark+)

It's not Christmastime without a Hallmark movie marathon. You can't have one of those films without a hunky leading man, and now Hallmark is launching its first-ever reality competition series centered around finding the perfect holiday hunk. The show, called Finding Mr. Christmas, puts 10 aspiring actors up against each other to test their acting skills and holiday spirit. Entertainment Weekly revealed the cast on Thursday. The winner of the show will nab a leading role in the upcoming Hallmark Channel film Happy Howlidays.

The Hills (MTV)

Jason Wahler is about to become a father for the third time. The Hills star is expecting his third child with his wife, Ashley Wahler, he confirmed to People. The couple got married in 2013 and have two other children, a daughter, Delilah Ray, and a son, Wyatt Ragle.

