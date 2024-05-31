Reality Roundup: 'The Ultimatum' renewed for season 3, new 'Selling Sunset' spin-off and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Ultimatum (Netflix)

If you were clamoring for more episodes of Netflix's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, you're in luck. The streamer has renewed the series for a third season, which is set to release in December. Additionally, its spin-off series The Ultimatum: Queer Love has also been renewed for a 10-episode season 2, though no release date has been announced.

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

In more Netflix news, the streamer has ordered a new spin-off of its popular Selling Sunset franchise, titled Selling The City. This season will take place in New York City and span eight episodes. It will follow agents at the Douglas Elliman real estate brokerage as they navigate the luxury real estate world in the Big Apple.

The Kardashians (Hulu)

It seems the world is still keeping up with The Kardashians. Season 5 of their eponymous Hulu series was the most-watched unscripted series premiere this year on all Disney streaming platforms. It beat out everything other than Shōgun, becoming the second-most-watched premiere of the year after securing 3.9 million views globally in its first four days across Hulu, Disney+ and Star+.

