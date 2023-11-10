Reality Roundup: 'Big Brother' crowns a winner and 'Housewives' drama

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week.

Big Brother (CBS)

Jag Bains has emerged as the Big Brother season 25 champion, claiming the coveted $750,000 prize. A fierce battle in the final Head of Household competition saw Jag, 25, and Matt Klotz emerge as the final two contenders, with Jag ultimately securing the win with a 5-2 vote from the seven jurors: Cameron Hardin, who won favorite houseguest, Cory Wurtenberger, Blue Kim, America Lopez, Cirie Fields, Felicia Cannon, and Bowie Jane, who took third place. Notably, Jag made history as the inaugural Sikh houseguest in Big Brother's history.

Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo)

Alexis Bellino has opened up about her reasons for ending her engagement to Andrew "Drew" Bohn, sharing that the grieving process for her late mother, Penelope, who passed away in August, played a role. "The death of a close person like your mom either makes a couple or breaks a couple," Bellino told Page Six. "And, unfortunately for me, it broke us."

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

RHOSLC's Monica Garcia and Heather Gay are embroiled in a legal battle, with drama extending from missed payments to allegations of cosmetic procedure mishaps. Beauty Lab + Laser, owned by Heather, previously sued Garcia over payment issues, prompting Garcia to counterclaim in September. According to The Sun, Monica accused the spa of delivering "botched" nose and lip injections, asserting that the results were not as promised. The Beauty Lab offered to fix it, however, Garcia opted for another professional to rectify the issues. Seeking damages, including attorney's fees, interest, and other remedies, Monica alleges the lawsuit stems from Heather's "personal animosity" toward her.

