Raylan Givens butts head with new baddie & daughter in 'Justified: City Primeval'

The new FX series Justified: City Primeval sees Deputy U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens, once again played by Timothy Olyphant, transplanted to Detroit where he crosses path with new baddie Clement Mansell, played by Boyd Holbrook, who certainly relished playing the charismatic, yet evil character.

“One of the joys of playing Clement is just being oblivious and just not really in touch with reality in a way that I guess normal people are,” Holbrook tells ABC Audio. “It’s a rumpus character who is so many things. It's funny, he's a psychopath, it, it was just a ball to play.”

In addition to having to deal with baddie Clement, Raylan is also dealing with his now-teenage daughter Willa, who is played in the series by Olyphant's real-life daughter Vivian. While some may be intimidated working with their father on the set, Vivian insists that wasn't the case for her.

"I think my talent might have been intimidating for him," she shares with a laugh, "but no, it was just really fun working together and I think we both enjoyed it a lot."

As for her character's relationship with her dad, Vivian says Willa and Raylan “definitely butt heads” in the beginning, causing her to “rebel a lot to get his attention.” That, however, changes as the season progresses. “I feel like our relationship improves and we realize that we're more similar than we think,” she says.

Justified: City Primeval premieres Tuesday, July 18, at 10 p.m. ET on FX and is available for streaming on Hulu the next day.

(Note: Interview was conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike began)

