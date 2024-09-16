Rascal Flatts Keeps Dropping Hints Of A Reunion Tour

EVERYONE STAY CALM... IT’S HAPPENING!!! Rascal Flatts, and all their fans, got screwed in 2020 when COVID canceled their farewell tour. And everyone has been begging for another one to be announced but honestly, it seemed everyone gave up hope. However, 4 years later, we are getting hints from the band on social media that something may be in the works. The guys shared lyrics to one of their songs about performing on their social media platforms with a sign-up for their email list saying “...be the first to know.” TO KNOW WHAT?! It has to be a tour, right?!

And they come from miles around, for that moment when the lights go out... Sign up for our email list to be the first to know 😉https://t.co/YAyKgdGFCn pic.twitter.com/whw8dGHkpm — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) September 16, 2024