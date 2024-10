Rascal Flatts NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 06: Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus of the band Rascal Flatts perform at Ascend Amphitheater on July 06, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin)

Rascal Flatts just announced that they are getting the band back together and hitting the road again! The band will be joined on their ‘Life Is A Highway’ tour by Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina.