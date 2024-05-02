Randy Travis set to release a new song for the first time in over a decade

Country music legend Randy Travis announced yesterday (May 1) that he will be releasing his first new song since before his 2013 stroke.

“It’s been a while since my last new recording, but I’m excited to share that this Friday, May 3, I will be releasing my first brand new studio recording in more than a decade, “Where That Came From”. You’ll hear much more about the special team of folks who came together to help make this magical moment in my career possible in the coming week. In the meantime, just know that when it comes to me singing songs for you, there’s always more where that came from. Thank you for singing along all these years.” Randy wrote in the announcement across his social media pages.

“Where That Came From” will be released tomorrow, May 3rd!