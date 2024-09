CMT Crossroads: The Avett Brothers And Randy Travis Tapes At The Factory At Franklin FRANKLIN, TN - OCTOBER 24: Bob Crawford - Randy Travis performs during CMT Crossroads: The Avett Brothers And Randy Travis tape at The Factory, Liberty Hall in Franklin, Tennessee on October 24, 2012 CMT Crossroads: The Avett Brothers And Randy Travis airs only on CMT November 23rd 2012 (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT Crossroads) (Rick Diamond)

After years of recovery from his stroke in 2013, leaving him unable to speak or move without assistance, Randy Travis is finally hitting the road again for The More Life Tour!

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 20 as he brings his original touring band with him as well as guest vocalist James Dupre who helped Travis record his first song earlier this year, Where That Came From, after 11 years away from the studio.