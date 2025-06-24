Rachel Zegler thinks having a 'victim mindset' is a choice: 'I don’t choose it'

Rachel Zegler is looking on the bright side.

The actress, who is currently starring in a production of Evita on London's West End, recently told i-D magazine for a cover story that she believes having a "victim mindset" is a choice.

“I think a victim mindset is a choice, and I don’t choose it,” Zegler said. “I also don’t choose nastiness in the face of it. I don’t choose negativity in the face of it. I choose positivity and light and happiness. And I do believe at times, happiness is absolutely a choice, and every day I wake up and I think I’m very lucky to live the life I live.”

This stance comes after the release of the live-action Snow White film back in March. Zegler played the titular princess in the film.

Her casting sparked backlash from those who believed the role should not have been played by someone of Colombian descent. Additionally, there was much talk of Zegler's use of social media to support several political causes.

“My compassion has no boundaries, is really what it is,” Zegler said of the backlash, “and my support for one cause does not denounce any others. That’s always been at the core of who I am as a person. It’s the way I was raised.”

The actress says she understands "there are obviously things that are at stake by being outspoken, but nothing is worth innocent lives."

"My heart doesn’t have a fence around it, and if that is considered my downfall?” Zegler said. “There are worse things.”

