Prime Video teases Jim Gaffigan's newest stand-up special, 'Dark Pale'

Prime Video

By Stephen Iervolino

Actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan is returning to Prime Video with Dark Pale, his third stand-up special for the streamer and his 10th overall.

A new teaser shows him riffing on fatherhood, a common theme for the father of five. In the snippet, he admits, "We have too many kids. But if I did anything about it now, people would get so upset."

The special will premiere on Prime Video worldwide on July 2

Gaffigan, who recently announced a five-city arena tour with Jerry Seinfeld, can also be seen as Mr. Smee in Disney+'s Peter Pan & Wendy, opposite Jude Law's Captain Hook.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

