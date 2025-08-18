Prime Video shares first look at 'Fallout' season 2

Fall for the first-look photos of Fallout season 2.

Prime Video has released the first images showing off the second season of its series based on the popular video game franchise.

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the first season's finale for a journey through the Mojave Desert to the post-apocalyptic city called New Vegas.

Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias and Frances Turner star in the hit series.

The show tells the story of the haves and the have-nots in a world that's rebuilding 200 years after an apocalypse.

"The gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them," according to an official description.



Fallout season 2 premieres on Prime Video in December.

