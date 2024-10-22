Post Malone, Blake Shelton, & Eric Church Honor Toby Keith At Country Music Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Hall of Fame FILE PHOTO: Toby Keith (L) and Blake Shelton perform onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Keith will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame later this year. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The late, great, Toby Keith was inducted into the Class of 2024 Country Music Hall Of Fame over the weekend. Although Toby passed away before he could be notified of his upcoming induction, Post Malone, Blake Shelton, and Eric Church honored him by performing some of his biggest hits. It was a special night.

His wife Tricia accepted the honor on his behalf, “I want to close by thanking the Country Music Hall of Fame for honoring Toby with this induction. He didn’t get the chance to hear the news that he had been inducted, but I have a feeling in his words he might’ve thought I should have been. So, Toby, we know you know are in the country Music Hall of Fame...” -Tricia