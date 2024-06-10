PHOTOS: CMA Fest 2024

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Keith Urban and Lainey Wilson perform onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Country Music’s biggest festival of the year took place in Nashville, Tennesee this past weekend and we have all the pictures from 4 days at CMA Fest 2024.

Night 1

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 112 CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Post Malone performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Night 2

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 145 CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Gretchen Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Night 3

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 116 CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Night 4

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 79 CMA Fest 2024 - Day 4 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Josh Turner performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group