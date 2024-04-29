PHOTOS: 2024 Stagecoach Country Music Festival

The 2024 Stagecoach Country Music Festival took place this past weekend (April 26th, 27th, and 28th) in Indio, California and we have all the photos from one of the biggest country music festivals in America.
FASHION & FAN PHOTOS: See If We Spotted Someone You Know
Street Style And General Atmosphere At The 2024 Stagecoach Festival INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Festivalgoers attend the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Day 1 Photos
2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Maddie Font of Maddie & Tae, Jelly Roll and Tae Kerr of Maddie & Tae perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Day 2 Photos
2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Brad Paisley and Post Malone perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Day 3 Photos
2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Morgan Wallen and Post Malone perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
