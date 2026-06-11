Paul Anthony Kelly to join Sydney Sweeney in 'The Housemaid's Secret'

Paul Anthony Kelly at the Disney Upfront on May 12, 2026. (Disney/David Russell)

Paul Anthony Kelly is making the leap from romantic drama to psychological thriller.

The actor, known for playing John F. Kennedy Jr. in the hit FX series Love Story, will star in The Housemaid's Secret, Lionsgate announced Thursday.

The upcoming film is a sequel to The Housemaid, which was released in 2025.

Kelly will star as Douglas in the sequel alongside Sydney Sweeney, who reprises her role as Millie. Michele Morrone, who also starred in The Housemaid, will reprise his role as Enzo, according to Lionsgate.

Kirsten Dunst will also star in the film, with Paul Feig returning to direct the project.

According to a synopsis from Lionsgate, The Housemaid's Secret will see Millie "taking a job keeping house for a woman she's never allowed to see — only to discover the truth behind the locked door that threatens to expose secrets far darker than her own."

The Housemaid and The Housemaid's Secret are based on the New York Times bestselling novels of the same name by Freida McFadden.

McFadden's most recent Housemaid novel, The Housemaid Is Watching, was published in June 2024.

Lionsgate added in a press release that while The Housemaid's Secret enters production later this year, "the studio anticipates adapting even more of McFadden's beloved thrillers from the world of The Housemaid in the years ahead."

Kelly was also recently announced as the newest cast member for the 13th installment of American Horror Story, premiering later this fall on FX and Hulu.

The Housemaid's Secret will be released on Dec. 17, 2027.

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