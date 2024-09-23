Parker McCollum stops show for a very special gender reveal

Parker McCollum at UCF Parker McCollum at UCF's Addition Financial Arena 9/21/24 (Jay Edwards)

By Jay Edwards

On Saturday, Parker McCollum’s “Burn It Down” tour made a stop at UCF’s Addition Financial Arena and if you’ve ever seen Parker live, you know he’s great about interacting with his fans.

Well, at this show, one sign in particular caught his eye from the stage. As Parker walked up, he saw a couple holding up a sign and an envelope that read, “Parker, can you please reveal our baby’s gender for us?”

Well, he took the sign, asked the soon-to-be-Dad what he was hoping for, and his reply was “A girl.” I won’t ruin the reveal, so just watch below at this very special moment this couple will never forget! (Side Note: Thanks to my daughter’s friends Cam & Alexa for sharing their video, they had amazing seats!)

Parker McCollum stops show for a very special gender reveal (K923)


Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

