Paramount+ releases trailer to Idris Elba's 'Sonic' spinoff series 'Knuckles'

Knuckles S1 Paramount+ (Paramount Pictures/Sega/Paramount+/Paramount Pictures/Sega/Paramount+.)

By Stephen Iervolino

Paramount+ released the trailer to Knuckles, the live-action/animated spinoff series from the "cinematic world of Sonic the Hedgehog" on Thursday.

As on the big screen, Idris Elba voices the titular animated Echidna bruiser, who takes on Adam Pally's hapless human Wade as his protégé and trains him in the ways of the warrior.

It's not a good fit, to say the least.

"What do you like to do for fun?" Pally asks him. "Vengeance," Knuckles answers.

"I was thinking more like reading or yoga," the human suggests, to which Idris' character growls in disappointment.

The streaming service teases that the six-part series dropping Friday, April 26, is "a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery" as Knuckles makes good on his vow to protect the Earth.

Unfortunately for his human friends, evil acolytes of Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik threaten Knuckles and his adopted world, forcing him into action.

The series also stars Sonic cast members Ben Schwartz as the lovable hedgehog and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails the fox. Tika Sumpter also reprises as their human pal Maddie.

Other guest stars include Stockard Channing, Edi Patterson from The Righteous Gemstones, Ted Lasso's Ellie Taylor, Carey Elwes from The Princess Bride and Back to the Future icon Christopher Lloyd.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

