Outspoken Scientology critic Leah Remini reacts to Danny Masterson rape sentences

As reported, former That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Thursday, September 7, after he was convicted of raping two women.

The 47-year-old is a Scientologist and so were his two alleged victims — something that came up throughout the recent trial as well as the 2022 one that ended in a mistrial.

After the verdict, Leah Remini, a former church member-turned outspoken critic of Scientology, tweeted in part, "Over the past seven decades, former Scientologists have sadly become used to Scientology using its financial resources, religious protection, and relationships to snatch justice away from them."

The former King of Queens star continued, "For over two decades, Danny Masterson avoided accountability for his crimes. While Danny was the only one sentenced, his conviction and sentence are indictments against Scientology, its operatives, and its criminal leader, David Miscavige."

Adding she's "relieved" that this "dangerous rapist" will be "off the streets," Remini claimed, "Scientology managed to cover up Danny's crimes with the help of its intelligence agency, the Office of Special Affairs, top "church" officials like Kirsten Caetano Pedersen and Julian Swartz, its network of media-hungry unethical attorneys, private investigators, agents, and civilian Scientologists who engaged in a conspiracy to cover up crimes of sexual violence."

Masterson will serve two 15-year sentences consecutively, one for each charge. He must also register as a sex offender.

His attorney has vowed to appeal.

