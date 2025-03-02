Oscars 2025: The winners

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2.
Anora was the night's big winner, taking home five Oscars including best picture, best director for Sean Baker and best actress for Mikey Madison.
Here are the winners:
Best supporting actor
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Best animated short film
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Best animated feature film
Flow
Best costume design
Wicked, Paul Tazewell
Best original screenplay
Anora, Sean Baker
Best adapted screenplay
Conclave, Peter Straughan
Best makeup and hairstyling
The Substance
Best film editing
Anora, Sean Baker
Best supporting actress
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best production design
Wicked
Best original song
"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez
Best documentary short film
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best documentary feature film
No Other Land
Best sound
Dune: Part Two
Best visual effects
Dune: Part Two
Best live action short film
I'm Not a Robot
Best original score
The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg
Best international feature film
I'm Still Here (Brazil)
Best cinematography
The Brutalist, Lol Crawley
Best actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Best director
Sean Baker, Anora
Best actress
Mikey Madison, Anora
Best picture
Anora
