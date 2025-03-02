Oscars 2025: Paul Tazewell makes history as first Black man to win best costume design

Paul Tazewell won best costume design for Wicked at the 2025 Oscars, a history-making win for the costume designer. He has become the first Black man to win in the category and the second Black person overall, following Ruth E. Carter's win for Black Panther and its sequel.

"This is absolutely astounding. Thank you, Academy, for this very significant honor," he said while accepting his award. "I'm the first Black man to receive the costume design award for my work on Wicked. I'm so proud of this."

He also thanked his family, the U.K., Jon M. Chu, Marc Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and the rest of the Wicked cast, adding, "This is everything. ... Thank you."

Tazewell designed over 1,000 costumes for Wicked, including Glinda's bubble dress and Elphaba's black dress, per Variety.

"When I'm designing a film or production, awards are not my focus," he previously told Town & Country. "It's somewhere hovering, but not what I'm thinking about in terms of making the work happen."

While on the red carpet, Tazewell reflected on the possibility of making history, telling ET, "It is so meaningful to think that I might be the first Black man to receive the Oscar for outstanding costume because it's what I do. I mean, it's what I've spent so much time developing, and to be honored in that way is again the highlight of my career."

With an Oscar, Emmy and Tony under his belt, Tazewell is one award short of getting an EGOT.

