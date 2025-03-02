Oscars 2025: Mikey Madison takes home award for best actress

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The Academy Award for best actress goes to Mikey Madison. She was awarded for her role in Anora, beating out fellow nominees Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Demi Moore (The Substance) and Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here).

“This is very surreal,” Madison began her speech. “I grew up in LA but Hollywood always felt so far for me. To be standing in this room is really incredible.” She then thanked a list of individuals, including her parents and siblings.

With Anora, Madison said her hope was to "honor the sex worker community," for which she "will continue to support and be an ally."

She then recognized the "breathtaking work" of the other women nominated in the category. "This is a dream come true,” she said.

