Orlando Bloom reunited with former 'The Lord of the Rings' cast members

The Fellowship was reforged over the weekend, when The Lord of the Rings veterans raised their glasses together on Friday.

In an Instagram post, Dominic Monaghan shared a photo of the reunion of the stars from the blockbuster franchise including himself, Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood and Billy Boyd.

In the snap, the actors can be seen raising shot glasses and smiling while sitting together at a dining table.

"3 hobbits and an elf and the CONVERSATION tonight was VAULTED," Monaghan wrote in the caption.

The reunion took place ahead of the group’s appearance at Liverpool Comic Con in the United Kingdom this weekend.

Prior to getting together with the group, Monaghan also posted a throwback photo of the cast members last week, displaying their early days as young actors while working on the film franchise.

"This weekend we form like voltron at #liverpoolcomiccon," he captioned the post.

In response, Bloom added the comment, "Best photo [red heart emoji]."

In the Oscar-winning trilogy, which ran from 2001 to 2003, Bloom played the role of elf Legolas Greenleaf, while Wood, Monaghan and Boyd respectively played hobbits Frodo Baggins, Meriodoc "Merry" Brandybuck and Peregrin "Pippin" Took.

After the series ended, the actors continued to portray their characters in The Hobbit prequel trilogy.

