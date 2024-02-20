'Oppenheimer' was the big winner at the BAFTAs, and more

Oppenheimer was the big winner at Sunday's BAFTAs, taking home seven trophies, including best director and actor for Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy, respectively, as well as the prize for best film. Robert Downey Jr. won for best supporting actor. Poor Things was right behind with five wins, including one for Emma Stone as best actress. Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest walked off with three trophies. However, Martin Scorsese's crime epic Killers of the Flower Moon, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Bradley Cooper's Maestro all came up empty. The complete list of winners can be found at the BAFTA's website ...

Apple TV+ reports its World War II drama Masters of the Air drew more viewers in its opening weekend than any other series in the streaming service's history, according to Variety. While the exact figures weren't revealed, the accomplishment would push Masters of the Air's launch past Apple TV+'s other big original shows, such as The Morning Show and Severance. Masters of the Air is currently launching new episodes, with its sixth installment dropping on February 23. The finale airs March 15 ...

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Shirley, producer John Ridley's upcoming biopic about trailblazing congresswoman Shirley Chisholm's life and career. Regina King plays Chisholm, the first Black Congresswoman, alongside Lucas Hedges, Terrence Howard, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, Brad James, Reina King, André Holland and the late Lance Reddick. Shirley premieres March 22 ...

