'Only Murders in the Building' season 4 trailer has arrived

Only Murders in the Building season 4 is heading to Hollywood.

On Tuesday, the trailer for the upcoming season of the Emmy-winning Hulu series arrived, featuring Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) in the City of Angels, where a Hollywood studio is "readying a film about the 'Only Murders' podcast," according to the synopsis for the upcoming season.

The trailer opens with the podcasters reading a script for the film and then finding themselves in a room full of studio executives — including one played by Molly Shannon — introducing the film's cast, which features Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Zach Galifianakis.

Mabel, Charles and Oliver then find themselves being shadowed by the three stars, who want to do a "character study" on each of them as they prepare for the film.

But things take a turn in the trailer when Charles' stunt double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), ends up dead in what appears to be the Arconia.

"There's been another murder," Gomez says in one clip.

"As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building's courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia's West Tower residents," the synopsis states.

The season 4 star-studded cast also includes Michael Cyril Creighton, Meryl Streep, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Only Murders in the Building season 4 arrives Aug. 27. New episodes will stream on Tuesdays.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.