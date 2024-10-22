'One Tree Hill' alum Bethany Joy Lenz talks leaving "cult" in new memoir

One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz is opening up about leaving a group she describes as a "cult" in her new memoir, Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!).
Lenz, who played Haley James Scott on the iconic teen drama, described the group, known as The Big House Family, in an interview with Good Morning America that aired Tuesday.
Lenz married a fellow member of the group and split her time between the group's home base in Idaho and the One Tree Hill sets in North Carolina.
These days, Lenz is reconnecting with old friends — her One Tree Hill castmates Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan. The trio now host the podcast Drama Queens.
Dinner for Vampires: Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!) is out now.
