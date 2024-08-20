The one “Must Have Item” Keith Urban wants backstage at his shows

Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, musical artist Keith Urban performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images) (John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images)

When you have twenty #1 songs and multiple ACM and CMA Awards, you can have pretty much anything you want backstage.

Only yellow M&M’s? You got it!

2-ply TP with aloe? Anything for you Keith!

But Keith isn’t boujee like that. In a recent interview with Taste of Country, there’s only one “Must Have” item and one “Wish List” item for the superstar.

The must have item is his band, lol. He said he can’t play very much music without them! But he said he doesn’t have that crazy tour rider that some artists are notorious for.

But if he had a swish list, the only thing he’d really like to have is water in glass. Meaning, he wants water that comes in a glass bottle and not plastic, just because it tastes better.

I will say this, Keith Urban is as nice as he seems. After meeting him for the first time at Country Thunder last year in Orlando, he made it all about the fans. Asking how they’re doing and what their favorite part of the weekend was.

He could have rushed people in and out of the meet-n-greet, but he took the time to actually talk to fans and take interest in them. You know what? You don’t see that from a lot of celebrities, especially ones as big as Keith Urban.