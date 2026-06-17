One Last Time: Christopher Jackson heading back to 'Hamilton'

Christopher Jackson of 'Hamilton' performs onstage during the 70th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

He taught them how to say goodbye, and now he’s back again.

Christopher Jackson will be reprising his role of George Washington in the Tony-winning Broadway musical Hamilton. He originated the role in 2015 and was nominated for a Tony.

His limited run of shows begins Tuesday, Sept. 8, and goes through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2027, at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.

"Returning to Hamilton as George Washington is a deeply meaningful homecoming," Jackson says in a statement. "This show changed my life, and it remains one of the great honors of my career to be part of telling this story. To step back into this room, with this company and this audience, is something I will never take for granted."

His return follows Leslie Odom Jr.'s own return to the show last year to reprise his role as Aaron Burr for the show's 10th anniversary. Hamilton, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, officially opened on Broadway August 6, 2015.

Tickets for Jackson’s run of shows are on sale now.

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