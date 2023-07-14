NYPD makes an arrest related to death of De Niro's grandson Leandro

(NOTE LANGUAGE) ABC News has learned a young woman has been arrested in connection with the suspected fentanyl-related death of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of actor Robert De Niro.

A suspect, Sophia Haley Marks, 20, was arrested at her home in Manhattan by the NYPD and DEA for allegedly supplying the drugs that killed De Niro Rodriguez, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The exact charges are still being drawn up by federal prosecutors in New York, sources said.



The 19-year-old son of De Niro's eldest child Drena was found unresponsive on July 2 in a home at 55 Wall Street and later pronounced dead.

In an Instagram comment screencapped by TMZ, Drena revealed the powerful synthetic drug was the cause of her only child's death. "Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f****** around selling and buying this s***, my son is gone forever," Drena wrote on Tuesday, July 4.

Drena broke the news of Leandro's death on Sunday, July 2, via Instagram.

