'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' conjures $21 million+ at the box office

Justice Smith as Charlie, Ariana Greenblatt as June, Dominic Sessa as Bosco, Jesse Eisenberg as Daniel Atlas, Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves, and Dave Franco as Jack Wilder in 'Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.' (Katalin Vermes for Lionsgate)

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

The threequel Now You See Me: Now You Don't made a lot of money appear at the box office this weekend.

The film, the third installment of the franchise about a team of magicians called The Four Horsemen who pull off heists, topped the rankings, taking in $21.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo. A fourth installment is in the works.

Glen Powell's new film The Running Man, based on the Stephen King novel, sprinted to second place with a disappointing $17 million, while last week's box office champ, Predator: Badlands, fell to third place with a take of $13 million.

The other new movie this weekend, the indie horror film Keeper, only made it to #7 with $2.5 million -- a bad showing for writer-director Osgood Perkins, whose previous films, Longlegs and The Monkey, did much better in their opening weekends.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Now You See Me: Now You Don't -- $21.3 million

2. The Running Man -- $17 million

3. Predator: Badlands -- $13 million

4. Regretting You-- $4 million

5. Black Phone 2 -- $2.65 million

6. Nuremberg -- $2.60 million

7. Keeper-- $2.5 million

8. Sarah's Oil -- $2.34 million

9. Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc -- $1.6 million

10. Bugonia -- $1.6 million

