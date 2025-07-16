Nintendo announces stars of live-action 'The Legend of Zelda' movie

Nintendo has cast its top-billed stars for the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie.

In a statement shared to social platform X on Wednesday, Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto said the characters Link and Princess Zelda would be played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason, respectively.

"I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen," he said. "The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 7, 2027. Thank you for your patience."

Link is the central protagonist of the hit video game series, who is tasked with saving his kingdom and helping Zelda, the Hylian princess of Hyrule.

Sixteen-year-old Ainsworth previously voiced Pinocchio opposite Tom Hanks in the 2022 Disney live-action adaptation of Pinocchio and starred as Miles Wingrave in The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix.

English actress Bragason, 20, previously appeared in the British series Three Girls and The Jetty, as well as Renegade Nell on Disney+, and the 2024 British comedy horror film The Radleys alongside Damian Lewis and Kelly Macdonald.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.