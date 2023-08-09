Nick Viall, fiancée Natalie Joy expecting 1st child together: 'Our biggest dream came true'

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy will soon be a family of three.

In a joint Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the Bachelor alum and his fiancée announced they are expecting a baby.

"Our biggest dream came true," they wrote in the caption alongside several photos of them embracing, and an ultrasound image.

The photos were taken by photographer Sarah Partain.

Several Bachelor Nation alums flooded the comments section of the post, including Victoria Fuller from season 24 of The Bachelor, Serena Pitt Amabile from season 25 of The Bachelor and Dean Unglert from season 13 of The Bachelorette.

"I love you guys," Fuller wrote in the comments. "All 3 of you."

Viall and Joy announced their engagement in January with several Instagram photos from the proposal, showing off Joy's ring and snaps of them embracing. They also posted a video of the proposal itself and their engagement party with friends directly afterward.

Nick and Natalie were first linked in 2020, and went public the following year. Nick opened up about his relationship on an episode of The Viall Files podcast.

"It's fun. It's great. I'm super happy," he said in February 2021, later sharing that the two met online. "She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic."

