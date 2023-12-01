New trailer to 'The Crown''s final season teases the aftermath of Princess Diana's death

On Friday, Netflix released the trailer to the second half of the sixth and final season of The Crown.

The final episodes see Ed McVey and Luther Ford as Princes William and Harry, respectively, mourning the death of their mother Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).

A spitting image of the prince, McVey's William returns to Eton University "amidst an increase in attention from young female fans touched by his plight," the streamer teases. "The struggle to re-adjust leads to tensions with his family, as they try to support another young heir to find his way in the system and the world."

In the clip, Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams) tells Dominic West's Prince Charles of his mourning sons, "The boys need you now more than ever," to which Charles answers, "I'm afraid we don't do fathers and sons very well in this family."

The sixth season also sees William "tested when he develops a crush on one of the most desired students on campus: a woman by the name of Kate Middleton," played by Meg Bellamy; the final six episodes deal with the now-royal couple's budding romance.

Meanwhile, Imelda Staunton's Queen Elizabeth II, "having approved the marriage between Prince Charles and Camilla ...starts to consider her reign and ultimately her legacy," Netflix continues. "Approaching her ninth decade, the Queen is forced to dig deep and really examine what is best for the future of the monarchy."

This comes as public sentiment shifts away from the Royals following Diana's death to the U.K.'s charming Prime Minister Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel).

Part 2 of the sixth season of The Crown premieres on December 14.

