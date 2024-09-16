New music for you to check out from Morgan Wallen

We know he’s been busy on the road, but he also told us recently in an Instagram post that he’s been laying low and recoding new music. Well, that wasn’t “Lies, Lies, Lies.” (See what I did there? OK, I’ll stop now.)
Morgan recently performed “Love Somebody” (Below) at his show in Stockholm and now it looks like the studio version might be ready to release.
Wallen played love somebody for the 1st time in Stockholm. OMG beautiful @morganwallen 😍
When? Well, he didn’t say, he just gave us the teaser of “This one coming at y’all soon.”