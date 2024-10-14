New music from Kane Brown dropping Friday

By Jay Edwards

Kane Brown not only announced a new tour with Mitchell Tenpenny, Scotty McCreery, Ashley Cooke and Dasha, but he also has new music on the way!

His new album, “The High Road,” is coming out January 24th, but we get a new song way before then! His new single, “Backseat Driver” comes out this Friday and you can get a sneak peek below. The song is about fatherhood and features his girls, Kodi and Kingsley in the music video.

For dates and cities for “The High Road” tour, you can click here.





Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

