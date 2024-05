Today is a big day in country music with several new songs being released by some of your favorite artist!

Randy Travis “Where That Came From”

Miranda Lambert “Wranglers”

Kane Brown and Marshmello “Miles On It”

The new music doesn’t stop today. Rumor is that Morgan Wallen/Post Malone, Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson, and Luke Combs are all set to release new songs in the coming weeks!