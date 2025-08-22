Netflix reveals trailer, release date for 'The Great British Baking Show' collection 13

'The Great British Baking Show' hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding stand with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. (Mel Lehmann/Channel 4/Love Productions)

It's almost time to return to the tent.

Netflix has announced that collection 13 of The Great British Baking Show arrives on the platform on Sept. 5. A trailer for the new collection has also been released. One episode will premiere weekly every Friday.

This new batch of episodes will find 12 new bakers, in the age range from 23 to 59, competing against each other for the title of Star Baker, and to escape elimination from judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The real-life professions of this year's collection of amateur bakers range from a scientist to an engineer to a medical student. An amateur drag king, two hairdressers and a blue belt in jiujitsu are also part of this season's cast.

"I feel very honored to be the first Ukrainian here," office assistant and home baker Nataliia says in the trailer.

We also see a bit of Hollywood's signature brutal honesty as he stares at a cake gone wrong.

"It looks like it's been dropped out of a tree," he says.

Comedian and actor Noel Fielding once again unites with Alison Hammond to serve as the co-hosts of the new season.

