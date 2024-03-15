"My heart is broken today": Cara Delevingne posts about house fire

The Studio City, California, home that is believed to belong to actress and model Cara Delevingne and is registered to her band burned down overnight.

Firefighters arrived to find the home with heavy fire in the rear as flames consumed one room in the back before developing into an attic fire that led to the roof's collapse, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It took 94 firefighters more than two hours to access, confine and put out the fire.

The LAFD said one firefighter was injured and is in fair condition while one occupant, a house sitter, had minor smoke inhalation. The LAFD said the injured firefighter fell off a ladder.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Delevingne has posted multiple Instagram Stories about the incident.

"My heart is broken today... I cannot believe it," the first Instagram Story, which features a photo of her two cats, reads. "Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have," following that with a broken heart emoji.

The second featured a video of the scene of the fire.

The third Instagram Story was a statement posted to an orange background which read, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help." A fourth Story confirmed her cats are safe, thanks to firefighters.

ABC News has reached out to Delevingne for comment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.