During Morgan Wallen’s show at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium over the weekend, he revealed that Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen will open in downtown Nashville on Memorial Day weekend!

“It’s over off fourth avenue just beside the Ryman, and it’s going to be opening Memorial Day weekend, so I hope I see y’all there,” he told the crowd.