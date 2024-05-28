Morgan Wallen’s Nashville Bar Grand Opening Delayed

Morgan Wallen’s new Nashville bar, This Bar, was set to open its doors this weekend but that has since been delayed with no new opening date in sight!

The restaurant group that owns Morgan’s bar put out a statement saying, “When we open, we want ‘This Bar’ to be an exceptional experience for guests. Unfortunately, the process requires more time, and we are not able to open and provide that experience for Memorial Day Weekend.”

The reason for the delay is said to be because the restaurant/bar is still waiting on its final inspections NOT because of the Nashville City Council voting 30-3 that denied a large sign with Morgan’s name being put up.

During the council voting, Councilman Jordan Huffman was one of the more outspoken representatives that voted against Morgan’s sign, saying Morgan, “Doesn’t belong in this town.”

In what seemed to be a clap-back, Morgan posted a photo on his Instagram story of one of his sold-out shows in Nashville.

And now Morgan’s mom is coming to his defense saying, “Way to go Morgan. The city of Nashville says, ‘Thank you for all of your help bringing in millions of revenue.’”