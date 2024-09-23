Morgan Wallen’s “Famous Walk Out” included some Tennessee royalty

The T.J. Martell Foundation 49th Annual New York Honors Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the T.J. Martell Foundation 49th annual New York Honors Gala on September 17, 2024 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The T.J. Martel)

You and I both already know, Morgan Wallen bleeds that Tennessee Orange, a huge Volunteers fan! So, after a big Tennessee win on Saturday, it’s only fitting you “walk-out” with some Tennessee royalty, right?

Morgan was joined by Peyton Manning, TN Coach Josh Heupel, as well as their QB Nico Iamaleava and WR Bru McCoy. #6 Tennessee had just defeated #15 Oklahoma 25-15, so the current and former Tennessee super stars were the perfect for Morgan’s walk-out at night #2 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.