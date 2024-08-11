Morgan Wallen, Tom Brady and Mike Tyson walk into a stadium...

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Morgan Wallen performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

By Jay Edwards

Yeah, you read that right and no, it’s not the opening line to a bad joke...

Morgan Wallen was in Vegas Friday night on his “One Night At A Time” tour and gave his fans a little pre-show before taking the stage. His “Walk Out” is becoming one of the most talked-about parts of his shows and this “Walk Out” definitely got the crowd hyped!

GOAT Walk 2024: Watch Morgan, flanked by Mike Tyson on one side and Tom Brady on the other! (How’s he gonna outdo this one?)

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

