LISTEN: Morgan Wallen has a new single coming out with exclusive merch to follow

Morgan Wallen has a new single coming out with exclusive merch to follow

Morgan Wallen performs onstage

Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

By Caitlin Fisher

Morgan Wallen is giving fans what they want: his newest single, “Lies Lies Lies.”

Morgan first teased this new song on social media back in February and since then, fans have been begging for more.

In March, Morgan uploaded the full version of the single to his YouTube as part of his live Abbey Road Sessions, recorded in London in Studio Two of the iconic Abbey Road Studios and fans couldn’t get enough of it.

You can hear “Lies Lies Lies” exclusively on the radio on Thursday, July 4, ahead of its official release on Friday, July 5!

To help celebrate the arrival of his new single, Morgan is releasing a limited edition “Lies Lies Lies” t-shirt on his website starting Friday, July 5 at 9 a.m. ET.

