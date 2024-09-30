Morgan Wallen and Ernest were baseball rivals back in 2010

By Jay Edwards

If you’re a big fan of Morgan Wallen or Ernest, you might already know that they were both very good baseball players growing up. Morgan was a shortstop and pitcher in high school and planned on playing in college before injuring his elbow. Ernest had plans of going pro, but suffered a heart attack at 19-years old.

But before they became great friends in the country music world, they were baseball rivals growing up. According to Ernest’s Instagram, they first met in 2010 during the Tennessee State Baseball Tournament and then again in 2011. 

Morgan’s team beat Ernest’s team in 2010 to win the State championship. However, Ernest got revenge, winning it the following year in 2011. 

Check them out rockin’ those old baseball uni’s with their teammates!

