Morgan Wallen announces "Sand In My Boots" Music Fest lineup

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Late last week, Morgan Wallen took to social media to announce his own 3-day country music festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama in May of 2025. In the video, he didn’t mention any artists by name, he only said he would be “Bringing some of his friends.”

Well, we now know who those friends are, when that lineup was announced earlier this morning...