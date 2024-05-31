'Moana 2' beats 'Inside Out 2', sets record for trailer views for Disney Animation and Pixar movies

By Stephen Iervolino

The trailer release for Moana 2 made quite a splash: The coming attraction was viewed 178 million times in the first 24 hours of its debut on Wednesday, ABC Audio has confirmed.

That performance outranks the top-performing trailer for both Disney Animation and Disney/Pixar movies: the trailer for Inside Out 2 from Disney/Pixar attracted 157 million views in 24 hours back in March; Disney Animation's trailer for 2019's Frozen 2 grabbed 116 million views in that time frame.

Incidentally, the all-time record holder for movie trailer viewership was crowned in March and also falls under the Disney umbrella: Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine attracted 365 million views worldwide within 24 hours, knocking Spider-Man: No Way Home down to second place.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

