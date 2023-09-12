'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One' digital and DVD release plans revealed

Should you choose to accept it — or not, it's happening anyway — Tom Cruise's latest impossible mission is coming home.

And while Cruise once again risked his life for the sake of thrilling audiences, you get to watch from the comfort of your couch when Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One premieres on digital on October 10.

The film that made more than $563 million worldwide, and which also stars Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg and Pom Klementieff, among others, comes to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 31.

The home release of Christopher McQuarrie's movie shows the lengths Cruise went to to keep audiences thrilled this time around — including famously jumping a motorcycle off a mountain, which turned into a hair-raising skydiving sequence.

There are also commentaries; exclusive looks at the making of the globe-trotting film that took audiences to Abu Dhabi, Rome and Venice; and a breakdown of the movie's intense opening sequence, as well as the stunt driving Cruise did while handicapped to Marvel movie vet Atwell.

